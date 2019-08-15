PM Narendra Modi's address to nation on Independence Day: India will have a Chief of Defence Staff, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to India on 73rd Independence Day. He also made several major announcements including infrastructure and abrogation of Article 370.

PM Modi’s address to nation on Independence Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation on its 73rd Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort. PM Modi made several major announcements in his 93-minute long speech along with emphasizing on the achievements of NDA II government. With an aim to strengthen the coordination among the security forces, a Chief of Defence staff would be appointed to lead the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, noted the prime minister. He noted the decision was taken in a bid to make the forces more effective. PM Modi also congratulated the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

PM Modi said that several path-breaking decisions have been taken by the new government in just ten weeks, including decisions for Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, the end of Triple Talaq, and steps for the welfare of farmers and traders. The old arrangement In Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh encouraged corruption and nepotism, the prime minister said on the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the women, children, Dalits and tribal communities were facing injustice for decades.

Our priority should be a ‘Made in India’ product. Can we think of consuming local products, improving rural economy and the MSME sector: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2019

Our forces are India’s pride. To further sharpen coordination between the forces, I want to announce a major decision from the Red Fort: India will have a Chief of Defence Staff- CDS. This is going to make the forces even more effective: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2019

Today, the Government in India is stable, policy regime is predictable…the world is eager to explore trade with India. We are working to keep prices under check and increase development. The fundamentals of our economy are strong: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2019

Asserting that the BJP govt did not believe in creating a problem or prolonging them, PM Modi said that Article 370 became history in less than 70 days of the new government. He added that both Houses of Parliament, 2/3rd of the members supported the step to revoke Article 370.

In a veiled attack at the Opposition, PM Modi asked those who had been supporting Article 370 did not make it a permanent provision, adding why the Opposition kept it a temporary measure.

Citing the importance of water reservation, PM Modi said that so many people lack access to water even 70 years after Independence, adding Jal Jeevan Mission would provide them water. He further claimed that India would become a $5 trillion economy in the next five years. He announced that Rs 100 lakh crore has been invested in infrastructure.

