Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark on Punjab Chief Minister and Congress relationship, Captain Amarinder Singh asked the PM who told him that? Not me for sure. Did the Congress high command complain him against me? Anyways, let me make it clear that such frivolous statements won’t help you create a wedge between him and his party, which has full faith in his leadership & vice versa."

Responding back to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his Saturday’s remark on the relationship between Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Congress party saying that the party does not even consider Punjab CM as their own. Hitting out at PM Narendra Modi, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh took to his Twitter account and asked PM who told him that. “Who told you that @narendramodi ji? Not me for sure. Did the @INCIndia high command complain to you against me? Anyways, let me make it clear that such frivolous statements won’t help you create a wedge between me and my party, which has full faith in my leadership & vice versa.”

It was a direct response from Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to PM Narendra Modi when he conveyed it to PM Modi that these frivolous statements will not help him create a wedge with Congress. Making it clear to the Prime Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh further termed PM Modi’s remark as an ill-conceived and unfounded remark. Amarinder Singh also suggested PM Modi that neither he or the Congress party wanted his advice for dealing their relations. He said that Congress high command has full faith in his leadership and he has a free hand to work for the betterment of Punjab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made this remark during his address to the nation after Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) thumping victory in Tripura Assembly Election 2018 where the party ended 25 years old of the Left government, changing the political narrative in northeast India and is surely gonna help the BJP in the upcoming 2019 General Election. BJP did not only perform well in Tripura but is also going to form the government in Nagaland.

