In a brief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responding to a question based on his 2013 promise of creating 1 crore jobs every year after becoming the prime minister. Responding to the question, PM Modi said, “Somebody please tell me if someone sells pakaude, fried Indian snack, and earns Rs 200 by the end of the day, will you not call it a job?” Following his response to this question, a whole lot of funny reactions and replies on PM Modi’s answer began hitting the twitter wall on the internet and gave twitterati another reason to troll the Prime Minister. Of those who took it to Twitter and reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to the question of employment was senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan, politicians and random people on social media who decided to join PM Modi’s response to a little sarcasm. Check out some of the responses which the twitterati gave to PM Modi’s ‘pakaude’ response.

In JNU, they are asking prospective Professors what they know about Gaushalas. Modi told Z news in his 'exclusive interview' that people are getting employment selling pakaudas outside Z office. If this govt continues, soon the only employment for youth will be in Gaushalas — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) January 21, 2018