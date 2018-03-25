86 years after getting electricity, world's oldest city Varanasi is all set to get wireless. Now you can't see the overhead cables in the eastern city of Uttar Pradesh as they are being dismantled. The project which was started two years back has been finally completed under Integrated Power and Development Scheme (IDPS). Authorities finally manage to lay down cables for 50,000 consumers through the serpentine lines and congested markets.

In a step towards modernisation, world's oldest city Varanasi is all set to get wireless. One of the most populous cities of Uttar Pradesh achieved this mark 86 years after getting electricity. The project which was started two years back has been finally completed under Integrated Power and Development Scheme (IDPS). Now you can't see overhead power cables in Eastern UP city because they are being pulled down. Powergrid, a state-owned electric utility company, successfully manages to lay down cables for 50,000 consumers through the serpentine lines and congested markets.

Speaking about the project, Powergrid’s project manager for IDPS Varanasi, Sudhakar Gupta said, “Demographics-wise Seoul and some Turkish cities on the riverfront were considered complicated. While implementing IPDS in Varanasi, we realised this is the most complicated city to lay the infrastructure for underground cables.” The project started in 2015, was continuously monitored by the Minister of State with Independent charge for Power and Coal, Piyush Goyal announced that the project would be completed within one year, however it breached the deadline. One of the project officials said major differences were found in the actual requirement and implementation since lines are narrow, very small pedestal boxes had to be installed for switch boxes.

In a big achievement, 11 electric sub sutations have been advanved and also two new ones started at Chowk and Kazzakpur areas. The authoritues also found difficulties in dealing with existing underground utility lines for sewage. The officials of Powegrid faced a lot of issues as there is no map of these lines. The project was interrupted many times because authorities like BSNL, city’s corporation often asked for compensation for damaging lines belong to them.

