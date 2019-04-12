PM Narendra Modi's hat-trick of honours: Now, Russia joins UAE and Saudi Arabia by awarding highest civilian award: Russia has awarded Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle, highest civilian honour of the country. After taking over the country's top position in 2014, PM Modi has won several international awards. Last week, he was decorated with the UAE's top award.

PM Narendra Modi’s hat-trick of honours: Now, Russia joins UAE and Saudi Arabia by awarding highest civilian award: The Russian Federation on Friday conferred Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the country’s highest civilian award. The outgoing PM was decorated with the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle for exceptional services in promoting a special privileged and strategic partnership between Russia and India. The decree was signed by President Vladimir Putin. The award comes when the country is witnessing Lok Sabha elections and the ruling BJP is seeking re-election.

Today’s award was not first such honour for PM Modi as he has been receiving international accolades after becoming country premier in 2014. Last week, UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan awarded PM Modi with the country’s topmost award. He was given Zayed Medal for strengthening relations between the UAE and India.

On April 12, @narendramodi was decorated with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle for exceptional services in promoting special & privileged strategic partnership between 🇷🇺 and 🇮🇳 and friendly relations between the Russian and Indian peoples.@mfa_russia @MEAIndia @IndEmbMoscow pic.twitter.com/jUFt5aawxw — Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) April 12, 2019

In 2018, he was conferred with the Seoul Peace Prize for his contribution to international cooperation. In the same year, PM Modi became the recipient of the Philip Kotler Presidential Award.

Last year, the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas awarded PM Modi with Grand Collar of the State of Palestine. He received the award after visiting the Arab country for the first time.

PM Modi was decorated with the King Abdulaziz Sash by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz. This is the Saudi kingdom’s highest civilian honour.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has also awarded PM Modi with the top award of the country. He became the recipient of Amanullah Khan Award in 2016.

Meanwhile, Russia has earlier awarded highest civilian awards to President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, former President of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and others. The Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle was established in 1698 as the first and highest order chivalry of the Russian Federation.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More