PM Narendra Modi’s lookalike Abhinandan Pathak joins Congress: After being captivated for over sixty hours Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is back in India following Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement to release the pilot as a peace gesture in the wake of Pulwama terror attack by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM)and subsequent air strikes at LoC. Following the air strikes, Abhinandan was stuck in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) after he ejected from his crashed jet. Rigorous efforts were made to get Wing COmmander released at the earliest given the international norms for prisoners of law. Geneva Convention, international pressure and pretext of peace gesture ultimately led to Abhinandan’s release.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the pilot refused to divulge details on his family which brought Abhinandan’s family also in limelight. So in India, Abhinandan’s family had requested for no coverage and appealed the government for Abhinandan’s immediate and safe release. Abhinandan’s father, Simhakutty Varthaman who’s also a retired Air Marshal was given a standing ovation by fellow passengers while boarding a flight. The latest development in the story has to do with Abhinandan’s father. Reports say that the retired IAF pilot has already joined the Congress party, and ever since this news broke out social media has been buzzing with divided opinions.

The news surfaced first when a Facebook profile named after Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot’s shared a post welcoming Abhinandan’s father in the Congress party. However, things are not what they seem to be. It was Rajasthan deputy CM’s fake Facebook profile that welcomed Abhinandan’s father and hence Sachin Pilot has nothing to do with it. In reality, none of the Congress workers has tweeted or welcomed Abhinandan’s father on any social media platform. In fact, no such official announcement has been made by the grand old party on Abhinandan’s father joining their party. If it was true it would have been a massive political breakthrough for the Congress party.

However, there’s no denial on the fact that Abhinandan and not his father has joined the Congress party. But there’s a twist. This Abhinandan to join Congress is not our Wing Commander Abhinandan but Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lookalike Abhinandan Pathak. The man is quite popular in the social media circuit. Last year the man had complained that because of his resemblance with PM Modi people would often beat him. Now Pathak’s decision to join the Congress party will certainly help him get away with people’s banter and anguish as the man is ready to campaign for the Congress ahead of the 2019 polls.

