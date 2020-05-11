West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said nobody ever asked her opinion or things that West Bengal needs at time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fifth video conference meeting with Chief Ministers is currently underway. The meeting is scheduled to discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

During the meet, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee targeted the Centre accusing that the government has been politicising the COVID-19 crisis.

She said the Centre has been playing favourites with the states and provind help to selected states. “Nobody ever asks our opinion,” Mamata Banerjee said.

The interaction comes days ahead of the scheduled ending of the nationwide lockdown. The ongoing lockdown, which was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, is scheduled to end on May 17.

At the fourth meeting with Chief Ministers on April 27, Prime Minister Modi discussed the emerging situation and plan ahead for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. The earlier ones were held on March 20, April 2 and April 11.

The Prime Minister, in the last meeting, underlined that the lockdown had yielded positive results as the country managed to save thousands of lives.

With an increase of 4,213 cases in the past 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count reached 67,152 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active cases in the country rose to 44,029, while 20,916 patients have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, according to the Ministry.

