A toddler visited PM Narendra Modi at the Parliament on Tuesday. Prime Minister's photos with the little cutie-pie are trending on the internet today and which have liked by thousands of netizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest photos with a toddler in Parliament are trending on the internet today. The cute and heartwarming photos of Prime Minister were shared by PM Modi himself on his Instagram account. In the pictures, PM can be seen cradling and playing with the child. PM Modi also captioned the pictures ” A very special friend came to meet in parliament today.”

Although it is not yet identified that who the kid is but netizens have been guessing that little pumpkin is the grandson of BJP MP Satyanarayan Jatiya.

In the first photo, PM Modi can be seen holding the child on his lap and was looking very to play with the toddler. In the second photo, the baby is trying to grab the pack of chocolate lying on Prime Minister’s table and PM Modi is holding him from behind.

In only a couple of minutes after uploading, Prime Minister’s photo with the little cute cupcake garnered millions of like and the comment section is loaded with lovely comments and messages.

