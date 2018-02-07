Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben was injured in a road accident that occurred on the Kota-Chittorgarh four-lane road near Begu, Rajasthan, in the morning. Jashodaben has been reported totally fine.

While the seriously injured Jayendra and Vimla have been referred to Udaipur hospital, Jashodaben is reported to be fine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben was injured in a road accident that occurred on the Kota-Chittorgarh four-lane road near Begu, Rajasthan, on Wednesday morning. After the incident, the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital in Chittorgarh where Vasant Bhai, who was driving the car was reported dead. While the seriously injured Jayendra and Vimla have been referred to Udaipur hospital, Jashodaben is reported to be fine. According to sources, Jasodaben was travelling with her relatives around 10AM when the incident took place near Katunda.

As per sources, the accident happened when the car was hit by a trailer truck. A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver, as told by the Circle officer in Begu. After the reports of the incident, DCP Rajesh Rajoura and other administration officials were present on the stop.

The car in which PM Modi's wife, Jashodaben was travelling met with an accident on highway in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh. Her condition is fine, she was taken to the hospital for medical check up. pic.twitter.com/MtswTT1pUH — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2018

(Updating…)