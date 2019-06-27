PM Narendra Modi says Japan helping India become $5 trillion economy by 2024: Addressing the Indian diaspora in Kobe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke on the vibrant democracy in India and how it is helping the country's economy grow by leaps and bounds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with children at Hyogo House in Kobe in Japan on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and the Indian diaspora for extending him a warm welcome and said Japan is helping India become a $5 trillion economy by 2024. Prime Minister Modi said he, along with Shinzo Abe, got an opportunity to strengthen India-Japan friendship after he became PM in 2014. The two leaders took diplomatic relations beyond the purview of capitals and ambassadors and took them directly to the public, he said.

The Prime Minister on Thursday addressed the Indian diaspora at the iconic Hyogo House in Kobe in Japan on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Several members of the Indian diaspora in Japan attended the programme, the PMO said.

PM Modi also thanked the huge crowd who had been gathered at the Hyogo House to attend the function for showing the trust in his friend and Japanese prime minister Shinjo Abe. He was referring to his last tour to Japan seven months ago when Shinjo Abe had won re-election that gave him the chance to be the longest-serving prime minister of the country.

Modi said many Indians, including Swami Vivekananda, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, Mahatma Gandhi, Neta ji Subhash Chandra Bose, Justice Radhabinod Pal, strengthened the country’s relationship with Japan… And that’s why after World War-2, India and Japan’s relationship grew all the more strong.

Modi said India will launch Chandrayaan-2 in few months and by 2022 the country is planning to launch its maiden human spaceflight program – Gaganyaan. India managed Cyclone Fani with minimum damage and the world praised that government machinery, human resource, and space technology can be used to perform well, he added.

The PM also spoke on the vibrant democracy in India and how it is helping the country achieve the $5 trillion economy goal by 2024. The ambitious Gaganyan project also found a place in the PM’S address to the Indian diaspora.

Modi lauded the growth of Japan’s economy and development and said that Japan is an inspiration for the world.

A sister-city partnership MoU between Kobe and Ahmedabad was exchanged between Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sanjay Kumar and Mayor of Kobe, Kizo Hisamoto.

