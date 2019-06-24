The trade war between the United States and China has divided world economic powers in different fractions but India has made concrete efforts to not to side with any country. New Delhi has hosted 2+2 dialogue with Washington last year but not without an informal summit between PM Modi and Xi Jinping earlier in that year.

Indian PM Narendra Modi will meet Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese president Xi Jinping in the second trilateral summit between them on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The summit of economic heavyweights of the world will meet in Osaka, in Japan this year where they will try to sort out the issues of terrorism, multilateralism, Protectionism and unilateralism from the United States.

PM Narendra Modi had called the bloc between these countries as RIC when they met on the sidelines of G20 summit last year in Buenos Aires, Argentina. India took part in the trilateral summit with these two superpowers after 12 years. The move was hailed as balancing act after New Delhi took part in trilateral with the United States and Japan.

The countries have put the agenda of protectionist measures adopted by the united states as the topmost agenda to discuss in the trilateral summit. Chinese assistant foreign minister Zhang Jun confirmed the move while briefing the media on the eve of the G20 media briefing. The summit is finalised after meetings of ‘great significance’ took place between these leaders on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit held earlier this month in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

a summit of Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok will see another round of meeting between these leaders where Indian pm Narendra Modi is invited as the chief guest. India and China both need the restructuring of the world trade organisation and China’s role in Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blacklisting Pakistan for not curbing expenditure on terrorism is vital and hence the summit holds greater value for India.

