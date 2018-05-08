Ahead of the Karnataka polls, Siddaramaiah made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National president Amit Shah saying, PM is not a popular figure and Amit Shah’s campaign is like a comedy show. The Congress leader who is looking forward to register another victory added that PM’s popularity has dropped drastically and Amit Shah is also in the same boat.

With allegations flying thick and fast in Karnataka and war of words intensifying between the BJP and Congress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has targeted Modi saying that the PM is not a popular figure and that the competition is with BJP’s Chief Ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa. The Congress leader who is hoping to register another victory in the upcoming assembly elections added that the PM’s popularity as well as that of BJP’s President Amit Shah is on a decline and has dropped drastically. “No, no, he is not at all popular. His popularity has declined drastically,” Siddaramaiah told NDTV on PM Modi’s Karnataka election campaign.

Ripping into BJP chief Amit Shah, Siddaramaiah said, “Amit Shah’s campaign is like a ‘comedy show’ because nobody takes him seriously. He can’t make any impact… on voters… When Modi is not popular, how can Shah become popular here?”

In the last leg of the campaign, PM Modi is set to address a number of rallies covering the length and breadth of the state. The elections to the 224-seat assembly are scheduled for May 12, while the counting is on May 15.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah had sent a legal notice filing civil and criminal defamation charges against PM Modi and other leaders seeking “an unconditional apology”, for calling his government “seeda rupaiya government” and several other charges, failing to which they will have to pay him Rs100 crore for the damage.

From the stage of NewsX Karnataka Conclave organised by ITV Network, Congress leader claimed that people of Karnataka are happy under his regime and he is hopeful that voters of the state will elect Congress with clear majority in upcoming elections. “People are happy with our government and our programs and with the kind of response which we are receiving, I am confident of winning the Karnataka polls with a clear majority,” added Siddaramaiah.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App