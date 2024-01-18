PM Releases commemorative Stamps & Stamp Book

Prime Minister Modi, in a big move, has released commemorative stamps on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir along with a book of the stamps issued on Bhagwan Ram around the world.

The designs that have been released include 6 components that include the Ram Temple, Choupai ‘Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari’, the Sun, the Sarayu River and Sculptures in and around the temple.

There are in total of six stamps that have been released that includes Ram Temple, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj, and Ma Shabri.

The five elements that are the sky, air, fire, earth, and water have also been represented in the design elements of the stamps.

Along with the stamps, the Prime Minister also launched a stamp book which is an attempt to showcase the international appeal of Shri Ram in various societies.

The book has a total of 48 pages and covers stamps issued by more than 20 countries that also includes countries like US, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and Cambodia along with recognized international organizations like the UN