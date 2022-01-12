As per sources, the caller from Canada stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy will also be halted on January 26 and warned of the repercussions.

Few minutes before the key hearing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach began on Wednesday, Supreme Court attorneys got yet another threat call, this time from Ontario, Canada. The call included a pre-recorded message warning them not to appear on behalf of the Central Government. Notably, this was the third such call to attorneys. As per sources, the caller from Canada stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy will also be halted on January 26 and warned of the repercussions.

During today’s hearing, the Supreme Court formed a four-member committee led by Justice (ret.) Indu Malhotra to probe security failures in Punjab involving the Prime Minister. PM Modi’s convoy was exposed for 20 minutes on a flyover in Hussainwala on Wednesday (January 5) as protestors blocked the road to Ferozpur, where he planned to launch projects and attend a combined political rally. Earlier on Monday, many lawyers got an anonymous automated pre-recorded call from +447418365564, one at 10.40 a.m. and another at 12.36 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA) has written to the Supreme Court Secretary-General in response to the anonymous phone calls. According to the letter’s content, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) claimed responsibility for obstructing PM Modi’s cavalcade at the Hussaininwala bridge in Punjab. The caller advised the Supreme Court justices not to consider the PIL filed by the NGO Lawyer’s Voice requesting an investigation into the security breach, citing the Supreme Court’s inability to prosecute the perpetrators of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

In addition, Deepak Prakash, a Supreme Court counsel on record, wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, claiming that there was an “attempt to instill panic in the advocate community” by bringing up the PM security breach issue.