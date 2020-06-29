Rajasthan CM asked PM to take Indians in confidence on the India-China standoff, attacked him by mentioning that his statement on no-intrusion in Ladakh was being welcomed by the Chinese aggressors.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw his statement, made at an all-party meeting on June 19, in which he said that “neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured”.

“At Opposition’s meeting, the Prime Minister said that China did not intrude into our land and capture any post. He has done a blunder. He knowingly or unknowingly gave a certificate to China, which it wanted. This was not required. He should withdraw his statement,” Gehlot said in a video conference on Sunday while commenting the violent face-off between troops of India and China. At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the clash.

“He is the only Prime Minister whose statement is being welcomed by China,” the Chief Minister claimed.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister had said: “Neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured.”

The Chief Minister said that the government should tell the nation about the situation on LAC. It is the right of the countrymen. “Isn’t it a moral responsibility of the Prime Minister to take the people of the country in confidence and clarify the status on the LAC,” he said.

Gehlot said that the Prime Minister went to China four times as a Chief Mand five times as a Prime Minister and in general met the Chinese premier 18 times.

“In Ahmedabad, they enjoyed swings with Chinese leadership while there was a conflict on the border. The Prime Minister should have understood his intentions,” he said.

