Mann Ki Baat, 68th Edition: On Sunday, at 11 am Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. He addressed various topics like the ongoing festivals, Indian toy industry, digital apps that support the Aatmanirbhar Bharat scheme, etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address through his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am on Sunday. He started by talking about the pandemic going on during the time of festivals. He said that this was a time for festivals but at the same time, there was also a sense of discipline among people due to the COVID-19 situation.

Addressing the ongoing festival, Onam, PM Modi called it an international festival. He said that the zest of Onam today has reached distant shores of foreign lands, be it America, Europe or Gulf countries, the verve of Onam could be felt everywhere.

Prime Minister Modi asked the youth of India to make toys in India in order to take the Indian toy market global. He said that some parts of India are developing toy clusters, that is, as centres of toys. He said that be it toys or virtual games, India has to be self-reliant.



During the 68th edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi spoke about KutukiKids, an app that lets students learn math and science through songs and stories.

PM Modi mentioned another digital app called Step Set Go. This app keeps a track of how much one walked, how many calories one burnt. He said that it keeps track of the data and also motivates one to stay fit.



Prime Minister Modi spoke about many business apps and gaming apps such as Is Equal To, Books & Expense, Zoho Workplace and FTC Talent. He further spoke about the teacher’s day which is on September 5. He said that whenever one thinks of his success during a lifetime, one surely recalls one more teacher.



Prime Minister emphasized on the significance of social distancing and urged people to wear masks in public places. He said that he prays for everyone’s health.

Earlier on August 18, Prime Minister Modi had asked people to share their inputs and ideas for the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’.

Speaking at the 67th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, which coincided with the 21st anniversary of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, Prime Minister Modi had criticised Pakistan and said it undertook the misadventure with sinister plans to capture India’s land and to divert its ongoing internal conflicts.

He also said that Pakistan tried to backstab in response to India’s friendly endeavours. The Prime Minister had urged the youth to share stories of valour of soldiers during the Kargil war.

He also asked people to visit the website – www.gallantryawards.gov.in – saying they will get to know a lot about the braves and their valour. He had said that when one shares these with friends, they would also get inspired.

