Prime Minister Narendra Modi will examine the response to Covid-19 pandemic in major states at 3 pm, with a similar meeting scheduled with the heads of the remaining 15 states and UTs tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers and heads of 21 States and Union Territories on Tuesday. The meeting with heads of Punjab, Assam, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, among others, is scheduled for 3 pm today.

A similar meeting with heads of the rest 15 states and UTs is also scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Earlier on Saturday (June 13), Prime Minister Modi had held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials to review India’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, reviewed the national level status and preparation in the context of the pandemic. The meeting also took stock of the situation in different states and union territories including Delhi.

With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. It is noteworthy that today’s spike in cases is lower than the 11,502 registered in the country yesterday and has also stayed below the 11 thousand mark it had been crossing for the past two days in a row. However, there is an increase in the number of deaths due to the infection from yesterday, with 380 deaths being reported from across the country, the toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,900. The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,178 active cases, while 1,80,013 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far.

