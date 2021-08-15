The new initiative worth Rs 100 lakh crore will bring employment opportunities to the youth and the government is set to present the 'National Master Plan' of the scheme in near future.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the Gati Shakti scheme. Aimed at giving a foundation for holistic infrastructure, the Prime Minister said that the Rs 100 lakh crore initiative, regarded as the ‘National Master Plan’, will bring employment and generate job opportunities to the youth.

“While concentrating on modern infrastructure, India needs to work on developing new infrastructure with a holistic and integrated approach. We are set to present to you PM Gati Shakti’s National Master Plan in the near future. This new initiative worth Rs 100 lakh crore will bring employment opportunities to the youth. Gati Shakti will help our local manufacturers turn into globally competitive. This will also develop possibilities for new future economic zones. Walking the road of development, India needs to increase both manufacturing and export,” he said.

Target Areas To Be Included:

Target 1: Labs at block levels

Target 2: Hospitals to get get own oxygen plans

Target 3: Finish the development divide between villages and cities

Target 4: 75 Vande Bharat Trains connecting different parts of the nation

Target 5: Every NE capital to have rail

Target 6: NE to get South Asia Connectivity

Target 7: Tech Infra in agri sector

Target 8: Holistic Approach in infra construction

Target 9: Manufacturing world class products with new age tech

Key Focus Areas To Be Included:

Raise A Global Profile Of Local Manufacturers Possible New Future Economic Zones Need To Increase Production & Export Holistic Infrastructure For Economy Agricultural Tech For Farmers

Reflecting on India’s manufacturing journey, PM further said, Seven years ago, we were importing mobile phones worth USD 8 billion. With the PLI schemes running effectively, the imports have significantly reduced and we are exporting mobile phones worth USD 3 billion,” he said.

The ‘Make in India’ initiative also found a mention in the Prime Minister’s Independence Day speech, wherein he said that every Indian product is its brand ambassador and that the government stands with them in the mission to make India truly Aatmanirbhar.