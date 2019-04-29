PM vs Jawan in Varanasi: Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was earlier contesting as an independent candidate will now be a joint candidate for Samajwadi Party (SP), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) . He was sacked in 2017 for posting a video on social media complaining about the dismal food served to BSF personnel along the Line of Control and the country’s other borders.

PM vs Jawan in Varanasi: Former Border Security Force jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who had earlier announced his candidature as an independent candidate from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will now be the Samajwadi Party’s candidate as part of the SP-BSP coalition in the ongoing polls. Tej Bahadur Yadav was sacked in 2017 for posting a video on social media complaining about the dismal food served to BSF personnel along the Line of Control and the country’s other borders.

Reports said the SP has withdrawn its candidate, Shalini Yadav, in favour of Tej Bahadur and will get the full support of the campaign machinery at the disposal of the Samajwadi Party, its allies the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal from Varanasi against PM Modi. Varanasi goes to vote on May 19.

After Tej Bahadur Yadav had complained about the quality of food being offered to security personnel stationed at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, he was dismissed on charge on indiscipline. He had also said all supplies for the soldiers and paramilitary personnel were being swindled by senior officers. The plight of Tej Bahadur’s family was worsened when his son Rohit was found dead at their home in Shanti Vihar in Haryana’s Rewari in January this year.

The Samajwadi Party had in April fielded Shalini Yadav from Varanasi parliamentary constituency against the Prime Minister. Shalini is the daughter-in-law of former Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Shyam Lal Yadav. In 2017, she had unsuccessfully run for the mayoral poll of Varanasi Municipal Corporation as a Congress candidate. Her father-in-law, Shyamlal Yadav, had represented Congress from Varanasi.

The Congress has fielded its 2014 candidate Ajay Rai again from Varanasi after much media speculation that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will take the poll plunge from here. A lot of people on Twitter were calling for the Congress to solidify the opposition’s hand by withdrawing Rai’s candidature in favour of Tej Bahadur Yadav.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App