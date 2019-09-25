PMC Bank crisis: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur has assured the customers of the PMC bank that the government would ensure that they would not face any problem.

The Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that the government would take ever possible step to ensure that the customers of the Punjab and Maharashtra Bank (PMC Bank). While talking to the media persons Anurag Thakur said the government has been monitoring the situation and inputs by customers have been sent to the finance ministry. He has been looking into the matter and would share the update soon, said Thakur.

“Compliance is a must in case of institutions dealing with public money. Compliance has to be ensured, we will ensure that the common man should not face any problem, the minister added.

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ordered restrictions for the PMC bank following the financial irregularities. In its notification, the RBI said depositors of PMC Bank would only be allowed to withdraw a maximum Rs 1,000 from their savings or current bank account only once in a month. RBI added the PMC Bank can continue with its business following the restrictions till next information. The restriction for the withdrawal of Rs 1,000 would continue for the next 6 months, said reports.

However, the Reserve Bank did not cancel the banking licence of the PMC Bank.

After the restrictions imposed by the RBI, Joy Thomas, Managing Director of the bank said he takes the responsibility for this mishap and assured thousands of customers around 6 states that their money, which has been capped currently, is totally safe and soon all irregularities would be rectified and would request to revoke the restrictions.

