PMC Bank crisis deaths: The Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) scam claimed a fourth victim on Friday. Reports said 83-year-old Muralidhar Dhara died of heart attack as his son Prem Dhara could not withdraw money for his father’s treatment due to the restriction imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Prem Dhara has 80 lakh rupees cash in his account.

Muralidhar Dhara had been suffering heart ailments for a long time and was bedridden. Doctors had advised him to get bypass surgery.

The customers of the PMC Bank have been undergoing harrowing time after their hard-earned money got stuck in the bank following an RBI order. The RBI found irregularities in the bank after allegedly sanctioning more than Rs 4,000 crore loan to the Housing Development and Limited promoters (HDIL) — Rakesh and Sarang Wadhwan.

Since then, there is no relief for PMC Bank account holders. On Wednesday, former JET Airways employee Sanjay Gulati died from cardiac arrest after returning home from a protest against the PMC Bank. Taporewala Garden’s resident (in Mumbai Oshiwara) Gulati had 90 lakh rupees in his account.

On October 15, 39-year-old MD doctor Nivedita Bijlani committed suicide by taking an overdose of medicines.

In another incident, 59-year-old Fattomal Punjabi collapsed in Mulund’s Sindhi Colony. Punjabi was a PMC account holder.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition filed by some PMC Bank account holders, who requested the apex court to direct the RBI against putting a restriction on the withdrawal of money. Instead of solving their crisis, the apex court asked the petitioners that they should approach concerned High Courts for relief.

A 15-member team of PMC account holders had met former prime minister Manmohan Singh to seek his advice on the safe return of their money. After meeting the depositors, the former PM appealed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Davendra Fadnavis to reserve grievances. Singh also requested the RBI to provide credible solutions on a priority basis.

