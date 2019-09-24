RBI put restrictions on Mumbai-based Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC Bank) account holders to withdraw only Rs 1,000. After the notice from RBI, people who have accounts in the PMC Bank outpoured rage as they can't touch their own money.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday ordered restrictions for the Mumbai-based Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, commonly known as PMC Bank, customers to withdraw only Rs 1,000. The RBI statement reads the depositors of PMC Bank may withdraw a sum not exceeding Rs 1,000 from their savings or current bank account subject to conditions stipulated in the directions. However, the Reserve Bank did not cancel the banking licence of the PMC Bank. The notice further added that the PMC Bank can continue with its banking business following the restrictions till further notice. These restrictions for the withdrawal of Rs 1,000 would be in force for the period of the next six months, said reports.

The PMC Bank would also not be able to allow any new loans or make any investment. The Unban bank would not be allowed to disburse or to make any big payment without prior approval in writing from the central bank.

