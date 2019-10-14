PMC Bank scam: For the third time, the Reserve Bank of India has increased the withdrawal limit for Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) customers. The PMC depositors can now withdraw Rs 40,000 from Rs 25,000. The announcement was made ahead of the Diwali.

PMC Bank scam: In a big relief to the crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) customers, the Reserve Bank of India on Monday increased the withdrawal limit to Rs 40,000 from Rs 10,000. The announcement came days before the country would celebrate Diwali. On October 3, the RBI had increased the withdrawal limit to Rs 25,000. The RBI has said that the move would allow around 77 per cent depositors to withdraw their whole balance. Last month, the RBI had hiked the withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000 from Rs 1000.

Dozens of PMC depositors had protested outside the BJP office in Mumbai last week. They also staged a protest outside the Metropolitan Magistrate Court where the police brought PMC Bank scam accused seeking their remand. At the time of the protest, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was inside the BJP office at Nariman Point in Mumbai. The minister had assured the protesters that the withdrawal limit would be increased.

The Mumbai Police had earlier filed an FIR against the PMC officials and promoters of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) in the case. The complaint was lodged after the RBI raised concerns over the PMC’s financial irregularities of over Rs 4,355 crore. The FIR was filed by Jasbir Singh, the RBI-appointed administrator. The case was taken over by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police.

Last week, according to reports, the EOW attached assets worth Rs 4,000 crore. More than Rs 3,000 crore belonged to the HDIL and its promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and son Sarang Wadhawan. Also, the Enforcement Directorate has conducted several raids at properties of Wadhawans and seized movable property. Reports suggest that the ED seized private jets and luxury vehicles of the father-son duo. During the raids, the ED found pictures of unnamed politicians and Bollywood celebrities. The agency is investigating if the father-son duo had gifted properties to them.

