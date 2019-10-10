About 150 Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) depositors staged protests outside BJP office against the limited withdrawal of cash. The protestors raised concerns even after the withdrawal limit was increased to Rs 25,000.

As many as 150 depositors of the crisis-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank protested outside the BJP office at Nariman Point in Mumbai on Thursday. The depositors also protested outside the Metropolitan Magistrate Court where the PMC Bank scam accused were bought by the Mumbai police seeking their remand and tried to stop the vehicle that was carrying Amit Desai. Desai is counsel for HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present at the BJP office at Nariman Point when the PMC Bank customers staged the protest and assured the 150 depositors that she will convey their distress to the RBI governor. Sitharaman added that RBI representatives will look ito the shortcomings to find out what needs to be amended.

The Finance Minister underlined that the ministry has nothing to do with RBI but she has asked the secretary to work in tandem with Rural and Urban development ministry.

All the customers of the PMC Bank are facing a harrowing time as their accounts have been frozen in the wake of the Rs 4,300 crore scam and they are running from pillar to post to get back their hard-earned money.

On September 27, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the withdrawal limit from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 to assuage the plight of the crisis-hit PMC Bank customers whose accounts were frozen. Earlier, the RBI had imposed a ban on the banking activities carried out by the PMC Bank for six months and allowed depositors to withdraw only Rs 1000 from any of their accounts.

Narrating his plight, Krishna, a depositor, said he doesn’t know what the bank officials are up to and he doesn’t care what they’re doing, he only wants his money back because he won’t be able to earn again whatever he has put in the bank.

Speaking on the PMC Bank collapse, TV Actor Nupur Alankar said she borrowed money from friends and relatives to meet the medical expenses of her mother and father-in-law as her accounts are frozen and payment cards aren’t working. She also mentioned that she had already sold her jewellery to meet her financial requirements and if the issue is not sorted, she would be forced to sell her household items.

Reports said the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police will question auditors of PMC Bank and initiate a probe against the auditors of now-defunct Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) for their alleged involvement in the Rs 4,300 crore scam. The EOW has already arrested HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan, his son Sarang Wadhawan and PMC Bank chairman Waryam Singh in this regard.

The PMC Bank fraud came to light a day after RBI imposed strict restrictions on it. The bank’s former MD Joy Thomas had told the RBI that the chain of events led to the bank’s Rs 6,500 crore exposure to HDIL.

