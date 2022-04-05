Malik's counsel Nilesh Bhosle informed the press that the former has challenged the legality of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under money laundering charges.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s judicial was extended on Monday. The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court has extended Malik’s custody till April 18. The senior NCP leader was produced in court following the end of his custody on Monday. Malik’s counsel Nilesh Bhosle informed the press that the former has challenged the legality of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under money laundering charges.

Moreover, Malik has requested home-cooked food and medicines, said Bhosle. He stated, “Nawab Malik was produced in Court today, with the end of his judicial custody; now it’s been extended till April 18. He has requested his home food and medicines and has also challenged his arrest calling it illegal and unconstitutional.”

Earlier, the Bombay High Court rejected an interim bail plea by Nawab Malik and ruled that his arrest was in accordance with the law. Malik has challenged the Bombay HC ruling in the Supreme Court.

Malik is currently in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).