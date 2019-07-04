The Commission had directed the Central Public Information Officer to provide information on this within 15 days

Paving way for the disclosure of corruption complaints received against Union Ministers, the Central Information Commission (CIC) has rejected objections raised by the Prime Minister’s office (PMO) on such disclosures. The PMO will now have to declare all the complaints received by it against all its ministers.

Petitioner Sanjiv Chaturvedi is a 2002-batch officer of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) in August 2017 when he filed an RTI application with the PMO seeking details of corruption complaints against Union ministers received from June 2014 till the date of filing application.

The PMO, in its response in October 2017 had said that this information was generic and vague and cited an earlier order of the CIC to deny this information.

Disappointed from PMO’s reply petitioner Sanjiv Chaturvedi approached CIC against government’s claims which had in its order passed on October 16 observed that respondent (PMO) has not given correct and specific reply /information to the applicant.

