Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for 15-20 minutes on Wednesday after farm protestors stopped his cavalcade’s progress on his approach to the National Martyrs Memorial at the Hussainiwala border crossing with Pakistan.

As the Prime Minister returned to New Delhi after cancelling a planned visit to Ferozepur, where he was to lay foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 42,750 crore and address a rally, the Ministry of Home Affairs requested a detailed report from the Punjab government, asking it to “fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.”

Meanwhile, the event sparked a significant political spat, with the BJP alleging that the Punjab government “tried to physically injure” the prime minister, while other parties criticized the state administration over the law-and-order issue.

On the defense, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi rejected any security breach or political motivation during a news conference, saying his administration was ready for an investigation. Following this occurrence, attention has once again been drawn to the protection of the Prime Minister and other VVIPs, as well as the agencies responsible for it and how security details are prepared.

Now, according to officials in the Indian government, only the Punjab Police were informed of the PM’s itinerary. Therefore, the state police, according to the former MP DGP, are entirely to blame for the tragedy. The DGP should have kept a close eye on how the state police handled the PM’s visit. The state police are responsible for keeping the road route secure for the PM’s journey, hence the DGP should have deployed extra force using state resources, according to the former DGP. As per the former DGP, this is the first time the Prime Minister of the country has had to return due to a severe security violation. He went on to say that the Punjab Police’s participation in this case was inadequate and a failure of the intelligence agencies.

It is also noteworthy that the demonstrators appeared to have been well-informed of PM Modi’s travel, whereas the Punjab Police and the state administration claimed they were unaware of the protesters’ position on the highway. So far, no action has been taken against any police officers, and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi has stated that no action would be done against the demonstrators.