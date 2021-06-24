On the status of J&K, all party gathering will be held on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Centre has invited all the mainstream politicians as well as former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the status of J&K, all party gathering will be held on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM will mark his presence in the meeting from his residence, New Delhi around 3 pm today afternoon. After removal of Article 370 that grants the special status to J&K, it will be Centre’s first step to reach out to the parties after it was scrapped 2 years ago. The scrapping of the special status led to the bifurcation into three union territories, Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Delhi: The all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, and other leaders of Jammu and Kashmir are present at the meet. — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021

I am going to the meeting. I will keep the demands there and then I will talk to you. Mehbooba Mufti is the president of her party, why should I speak on what she said: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, ahead of the all-party meeting called by PM Narendra Modi today pic.twitter.com/kNW1pR3GM7 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021

Meeting will be attended by four well known political leaders Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, and Gulab Nabi Azad. Meanwhile Kashmir Pandits have make specific demands seeking representation in J&K. Pandits were upset over no invitation to the PM's all party meet today.

Delhi: Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Tara Chand arrive at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg – Prime Minister's official residence – for the all-party meeting of J&K's political parties called by PM Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/wzOHB5uPpO — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021

J&K Congress President, Gulam Ahmad Mir stated “No specific agenda for today’s meet. As we are told it is a free and open debate.” The Centre hasn’t considered Ikjutt Jammu for the meeting raising questions on inviting the Gupkar parties in the meet. Ikjutt Jammu, Jammu based political party is planning for the protest if such ignorance will be continued from the Centre.