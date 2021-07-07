As per sources representation of women and youth leaders will see an increase and Prime Minister Modi's new council of ministers will also see the representation from various states.

Ahead of the Union Cabinet expansion at 6 pm, a high-level meeting is underway Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital. As per sources representation of women and youth leaders will see an increase and Prime Minister Modi’s new council of ministers will also see the representation from various states with the focus to empower the smallest regions of the country.

BJP leaders Sarbananada Sonowal, Jyotiaditya Scindia and Narayan Rane are being seen as likely names to be included as ministers in the Modi govt.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet was earlier called at 11 am on Wednesday for the same which were attended by senior BJP leaders and party’s dignitaries. Party insiders are of that opinion that leaders with long administrative experience, who had run ministries and were legislators for long terms will be given preference in PM Modi’s new cabinet.

#ModiNewCabinet Visuals from PM Modi’s crucial cabinet reshuffle meet pic.twitter.com/SJtqCHKoH4 — NewsX (@NewsX) July 7, 2021

Ahead of Union Cabinet reshuffle, meanwhile as new faces and young leaders are expected to join the cabinet, prominent leaders such as Babul Supriyo, MoS Environment, Forest & Climate Change resigned from the Council of Ministers, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan resigned followed by resignation from Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar and Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

#BreakingNews: Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar and Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank resign from the Union Cabinet, ahead of Cabinet expansion pic.twitter.com/GlR7mSbSgQ — NewsX (@NewsX) July 7, 2021

