Antigua has refused to extradite PNB fraud accused Mehul Choksi saying he was granted citizenship as per the rules. Further, the Caribbean government has said no to arresting Choksi saying that it has it has no extradition treaty with India.

Choksi and his companies allegedly availed credit from overseas branches of Indian banks using the fraudulent guarantees of PNB

In a major setback to India, Antigua has refused to extradite Mehul Choksi who is wanted in connection with India’s biggest banking fraud and currently living in the Caribbean nation. An India team led by a senior official from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on August 3 handed over a request to Antigua for the extradition of Choksi who obtained citizenship of the island nation.

However, the Caribbean government has said no to arresting Choksi saying that it has it has no extradition treaty with India, asserting that they will now protect Choksi as their citizen.

India on August 3 had contended that as per the provisions of the Extradition Act, 1993 of Antigua and Barbuda, a fugitive may be extradited to a designated Commonwealth Country or a State with which there are a general or special arrangement or a bilateral treaty.

But the Caribbean government has denied India’s commonwealth claims.

