While the law enforcement authorities continue to search for Nirav Modi assets in the country, it has been learnt that around 50 companies linked to Nirav Modi will be raided by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department in the wake of the massive fraud which has been unearthed by Punjab National Bank (PNB) officials.

As the law agencies continue to crack down on Diamond tycoon Nirav Modi’s properties, assets in the nation, according to sources, it has been learnt that around 50 companies linked to Nirav Modi will be raided by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department in the wake of the massive fraud which has been unearthed by Punjab National Bank (PNB) officials. In one of the biggest ever scam, involving in alleged Rs 11000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case has sent shockwaves around the country.

Ever since the PNB scam has surfaced, various government agencies are trying to analyse how deep it could be while taking into the account all the Nirav Modi linked companies.Meanwhile, according to some government sources, it is being said that every penny involved in this scam will be recovered. A total of around 36 companies linked to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksey’s are said to be under the scanner after this massive scam was unearthed. Reports also suggest that out of these 36 companies, around half of them are carrying out their operations outside India.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies are on their job to further identify companies, assets related to Nirav Modi, his wife Ami Modi and his business. Once identified, all the assets will be seized by law enforcement agencies. The Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case is turning out to be bigger than earlier reported as diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s business associate Mehul Choksi, who heads Gitanjali Group, is being seen as another prominent player in cheating the state-owned bank. In the latest development, the Passport issuing authority in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has suspended the validity of passports of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi with immediate effect for a period of four weeks on the advice of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Moreover, both the accused in PNB scam have been asked to respond within one week as to why their passports should not be impounded or revoked. If they fail to respond within the stipulated time, MEA will go ahead with the revocation process.