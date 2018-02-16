Cracking down on Nirav Modi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned diamond tycoon Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi to appear before its Mumbai Office on February 23. Meanwhile, at least 35 new locations have been raided and gold worth Rs 549 crore is seized. Also, the law enforcement agencies has also cancelled Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi's passports.

While the crackdown by law enforcement agencies is underway, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday summoned diamond tycoon Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi to appear before its Mumbai Office on February 23. Apart from asking both Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi to appear before its Mumbai office, the law enforcement agency has directed the diamond tycoon’s head office that no sale and purchase in showrooms in New York, London, Macau and Beijing should happen.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has registered another case against Nirav Modi. In the ongoing crackdown, at least 35 new locations have been raided. While searches for Nirav Modi’s assets and companies and other links underway in 11 states, diamond and gold worth Rs 549 crore have been seized today. Following the scam which according to reports is being said is of about Rs 11,400 crore, a total of Rs 5649 crore which also including yesterday’s recovery. Also in addition to the amount recovered, 29 immovable properties related to Nirav Modi have also been identified.

Earlier in the day, a former director of a nationalised bank has revealed that he was pressurised by the government authorities to sanction the loan to billionaire diamond merchant Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Group’s Mehul Choksi. He further slammed the current Bharatiya Janta Party (BJ) regime for being catalytic in this scam.

While speaking to media, former Allahabad Bank Director, Dinesh Dubey said that back in 2013, he had sent a dissent note against Gitanjali Gems – part of Gitanjali group which is owned by Mehul Choksi – to the government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) but it fell on deaf ears. Dubey then went on to say that even after his note, he was directed to approve the loan. He ultimately resigned from his post after he was pressurised to sanction the loan to Mehul Choksi’s firm.