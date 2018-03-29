Weeks after the Punjab National Bank fraud case surfaced involving diamond tycoon Nirav Modi, the Enforcement Directorate, which is carrying out the probe to locate the business tycoon and bring him back to India, according to reports, has now approached the Interpol to locate Nirav Modi. The diamond tycoon along with his family had left India even before the scam surfaced and came into public domain.

Weeks after the Punjab National Bank fraud case surfaced involving diamond tycoon Nirav Modi, the Enforcement Directorate, which is carrying out the probe to locate the business tycoon and bring him back to India, according to reports, has now approached the Interpol to locate Nirav Modi. Sources have revealed that the Enforcement Directorate has sent a request to Interpol asking them to locate Nirav Modi and arrest him. The request was sent almost a week ago. Reportedly, Nirav Modi along with his family had left India even before the scam had come into public domain.

In the efforts made by the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation earlier, the law enforcement agencies had asked Nirav Modi to return to India and to help them in the investigation. However, responding to the concerned agencies in India, Nirav Modi said that he cannot come to India as he has a business to run. Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies as part of their investigation are continuously attaching properties and asset of Nirav Modi in order to recover the loss.

Earlier on March 28, Enforcement Directorate of India (ED) has booked a close aide to Nirav Modi and Vice president of finance of Firestar Group Shyam Sunder Wadhwa. The enforcement directorate made this announcement through their twitter handle. The tweet reads, “ED arrests Shyam Sunder Wadhwa, Vice President, Finance, of M/s Firestar Group and a close confidante of Nirav Modi under PMLA.” ED has booked Shyam Sunder Wadhwa under the Prevention of money laundering act.

Sunder was also a close aide to Nirav Modi, who defaulted big amount loans taken from several banks and flee away. A few days ago ED has also ceased property worth Rs. 4.13 crore under PMLA of Dayanand Narvekar, Chetan Desai, Vinod Phadke and Akbar Mulla. In a search of assets related Nirav, ED found his Samudra Mahal and seizes high-end antique jewellery worth Rs 15 crore, watches worth Rs 1.40 crore and paintings of Hussain, Hebbar, Amrita Shergil worth Rs 10 Crore. Total attachment & seizures made till now is worth Rs 7664 Crore.

