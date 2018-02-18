Shiv Sena attacked the BJP government over the Punjab National Bank Fraud and alleged that the accused that the celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi who is the main accused of the PNB fraud had been the partner of the BJP. He has helped the BJP in collecting funds for elections and the government has completely failed to work upon the promise of corruption free India and transparent government, Thackeray added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray has trolled the NDA government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam of Rs 11,400 crores. Shiv Sena alleged that the celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi, who is the main accused in the scandal had been a partner of the BJP and assisted the government in collecting funds for the elections. Thackeray said that the BJP had failed to fulfil its promise of putting an end to corruption in the country, and added that the slogan of PM Modi of “Na khaunga, na khane dunga” does not stand true at all after the current expose of the alleged multi-crore scam by Nirav Modi.

It has come to light that Nirav Modi left the country in January. However, he was seen along with the Prime Minister in Davos just a few weeks ago during the World Economic Forum. The Shiv Sena in its editorial party mouthpiece Saamna said, “It would not allege that the diamond merchant had plundered the country with the blessing of BJP leaders”. He said that there were many people of the likes of Nirav Modi who had been helping BJP to enlarge the economy of the party and win elections.

The Shiv Sena’s leader further said that politicians like Chhagan Bhujbal and Lalu Yadav were behind bars in relation to the fraudulent and corruption cases against them but people like those of Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi who looted the nation managed to flee from right under the nose of the government and this Uddhav said was condemnable and unacceptable. The slogans of corruption-free India and transparent governance that were raised by PM Modi, Uddhav said had been proved to not been true. He drew attention to the fact that farmers are committing suicide as they are unable to pay the debt of Rs 100 and Rs 500 and the cronies of the government were looting the public money.

The Sena leader added that “The BJP government was being run on the advertisement on which thousands of crores were spent”. The Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray is the member of BJP in Maharashtra as well as in the Centre. The party has been critical of BJP’s policies and decisions in the past as well.