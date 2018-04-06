Delhi High Court on Friday sought the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) reply on a plea moved by Mehul Choksi’s firm Gitanjali Gems challenging the illegal seizure of documents and articles. Reports said that it will hear the matter along with the similar pending plea of billionaire Nirav Modi's firm Firestar Diamond on April 11. The notice to ED was issued by justices S Muralidhar and I S Mehta, which was represented by advocate Amit Mahajan.

After Diamantaire, Mehul Choksi’s firm Gitanjali Gems moved a plea challenging the alleged illegal seizure of documents and articles by the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) in Delhi High Court, the court on Friday has sought the response of ED on the plea, reported a leading agency. Reports said that it will hear the matter along with the similar pending plea of billionaire Nirav Modi’s firm Firestar Diamond on April 11. The notice to ED was issued by justices S Muralidhar and I S Mehta, which was represented by advocate Amit Mahajan.

The investigation agencies probing the matter have recently found out that the diamond sorters earning Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000 a month were directors of the three top creditors who lent Rs 2,500 crore to Gitanjali Gems. According to a report in the Indian Express, these directors of the three operational creditors, Asian Impex, Premier Intertrade and Iris Mercantile, “are people of meagre means” who used to discount cheques issued by Gitanjali Gems. Meanwhile, a direction has been sought to quash the ED’s move of seizing the firm’s articles and documents.

ALSO READ: PNB fraud: Enforcement Directorate writes to Interpol for help in nabbing Nirav Modi, family

On the basis of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR, money laundering case against Nirav Modi and others was registered. Several probe agencies such as the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, Serious Fraud Investigation Office and Income tax department are investigating the matter and have also seized many properties of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. In February, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) found out about the scam where Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi with a few employees were allegedly involved in cheating the bank with Rs 11,500 crore. The scam reportedly began in 2011, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies.

ALSO READ: Nirav Modi’s closest aide Shyam Sunder Wadhwa arrested by Enforcement Directorate

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App