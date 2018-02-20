Defending diamond tycoon Nirav Modi, who is the main accused in Rs 11,400 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, lawyer Vijay Aggarwal on Tuesday said that just like earlier scams in the nation including 2G and Bofors, this case will also collapse. Vijay Aggarwal further asserted that he was sure Nirav Modi will not be found guilty.

Nirav Modi’s lawyer Vijay Aggarwal while speaking on the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam having the alleged involvement of diamond tycoon Nirav Modi said that like 2G Scam and Bofors matter, this case will also collapse. Agencies are making noises in the media but they will not be able to prove the charges in a court of law. I am sure Nirav Modi will not be found guilty. Earlier on Monday, Nirav Modi’s lawyer Vijay Aggarwal talked to various media organisation and put the case forward defending Nirav Modi over his alleged involvement in Rs 11,400 crore scam PNB fraud case.

On Monday, putting his case forward, Nirav Modi in a written letter said that PNB’s action of going public has disabled him to make the necessary payments while he also shrugged off the reports that he owes $1.8 billion to the bank. He further asserted that the actual amount is below Rs 5,000 crore. According to a report by PTI, Nirav Modi, the prime accused in the multi-crore PNB scam, wrote a letter to the bank on February 15 or 16 lamenting how PNB’s actions have shut the doors on his ability to clear the outstanding loan.

PTI accessed the letter which read, “The erroneously cited liability resulted in a media frenzy which led to immediate search and seizure of operations, and which in turn resulted in Firestar International and Firestar Diamond International effectively ceasing to be going-concerns. This thereby jeopardised our ability to discharge the dues of the group to the banks.” Meanwhile, reports have also surfaced that Nirav Modi changed his status from resident Indian to Non-Resident Indian (NRI). Though the change happened last year, it’s still not clear whether the banks, especially the Punjab National Bank (PNB) was aware about Nirav Modi changing his status.

