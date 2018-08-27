PBN fraud case accused, Mehul Choksi opposed the CBI’s plea to the Interpol seeking a red corner notice against him on the same grounds as that of Mallya that the conditions in Indian jails are not good. In his plea before the Interpol, Choksi has not only cited poor jail condition but has also alleged that media reports may influence the judiciary in India.

After liquor baron Vijay Mallya contended poor jail conditions in India while arguing against extradition before a London court, fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi, who is accused in the in the Rs 13,578 crore PBN fraud case, has also opposed the CBI’s plea to the Interpol seeking a red corner notice against him on the same grounds as that of Mallya that the conditions in Indian jails are not good.

In his plea before the Interpol, Choksi has not only cited poor jail condition but has also alleged that media reports may influence the judiciary in India. Choksi is currently in Carribean islands of Antigua and Barbuda.

“In his plea, Choksi claims that there is a media hype around the case and that nobody is going into the genuineness of the allegations. The judicial system may get influenced by the biased reportage… He has mentioned that he was being ‘clubbed along with his nephew Nirav Modi’ in the case and that accused in India don’t have the required legal protection. He also mentions the threat to his life, especially by his employees and franchisees,” an official was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

However, according to reports, the CBI replied to Choksi’s contentions stating that Indian jails are kept according to jail manuals and cited that the co-accused in the case who are either in jail and have secured bail, had never complained that the conditions in jails are inhuman.

CBI, in its reply, gave a point by point answer to Choksi’s contentions, on the argument that accused don’t have enough protection, the CBI said that there are rights that protect the accused in India.

On the argument that Choksi’s name is being clubbed with his nephew Nirav Modi, the CBI has contended that FIR FIR into the case was registered based on a complaint submitted by PNB that mentioned both of them.

Earlier, India had formally handed over the extradition request for fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi to the Antiguan authorities, as per ANI.

