PNB loan default case: The Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London will today (Friday) hear the bail plea filed by fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi who is wanted by India in a Rs 13,578 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan default case.

Modi’s police custody ends today (March 29, 2019). This is Nirav Modi’s second bail application in Westminster Magistrates’ Court. Currently, he has been lodged at the Wandsworth Prison. Modi will be produced before Justice Emma Arbuthnot, Chief Magistrate of Westminster Court today (on March 29). Emma is also looking into the extradition case of Vijay Mallya.

India on Thursday shared fresh evidence against Nirav Modi in order to prevent his bail plea. A joint team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are currently in London to aid Crown Prosecution Service against Nirav Modi’s bail plea. The controversial diamond trader, who had fled the country along with his uncle Mehul Choksi in January 2018, is living in London. On March 20, the Westminster Magistrates’ Court denied the bail plea by Nirav Modi’s counsel after he was arrested by Scotland Yard on behalf of the Indian authorities.

On March 26, two paintings of Nirav Modi’s collection-Untitled oil on canvas by VS Gaitonde was sold for Rs 22 crore while the oil on canvas depicting Maharaja of Travancore and his younger brother welcoming Richard Temple-Grenville, 3rd Duke of Buckingham sold for Rs 14 crore.

2 paintings of Nirav Modi's collection-Untitled oil on canvas(pic 1) by VS Gaitonde sold for Rs 22 cr;oil on canvas depicting Maharaja of Tranvancore&his younger brother welcoming Richard Temple-Grenville,3rd Duke of Buckingham(pic 2) sold for Rs 14 cr(Pics courtesy- Saffron Art) pic.twitter.com/RNxq69G9Fu — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More