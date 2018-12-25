According to reports, Mehul Choksi has taken citizenship of Antigua and he is misleading Indian probe agencies by not revealing his health condition deliberately. In November, the CBI, in its charge-sheets, alleged that Choksi has swindled Rs 7,080.86 crore.

PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi has expressed his inability to endure 41 hours travel to reach India due to his poor health but said he is willing to join the investigation through video conferencing. The absconding businessman has sought dismissal of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) proposal to declare him a fugitive economic officer. Choksi submitted a 34-page reply before Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Mumbai and accused the Enforcement Directorate of misleading the court by not revealing his health condition deliberately. The absconding businessman further said he is in constant touch with banks and wants to settle the dues.

Choksi’s advocates – Sanjay Abbot and Rohit Agarwal – submitted his reply before special judge MS Azmi on Monday. According to reports, Mehul Choksi has taken citizenship of Antigua and he is misleading Indian probe agencies by not revealing his health condition deliberately. In November, the CBI, in its charge-sheets, alleged that Choksi has swindled Rs 7,080.86 crore.

The Interpol has issued a red corner notice (RCN) against fugitive diamantaire Choksi, his sister Purvi Modi (a Belgian national) and his brother Neeschal Modi for allegedly defrauding the Punjab National Bank. The Red Corner Notice was issued on the request of Central Bureau of Investigation which is probing the PNB scam along with Enforcement Directorate.

