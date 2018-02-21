Nirav Modi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal has slammed the Punjab National Bank for calling his client's commercial transactions as fraud and not owning up to the commission worth crores that the PNB management has taken from the absconding billionaire. Nirav Modi, along with Mehul Choksi, has been absconding ever since the Rs 11,400 crore PNB scam came to light. But Aggarwal explained his absence claiming that Nirav Modi hasn't run away.

Absconding billionaire diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s lawyer Vijay Aggarwal on Wednesday slammed the Punjab National Bank (PNB) for labelling the commercial transactions as a fraud and not sharing the details on the profits that the bank made through Nirav Modi during the years. Later in the night, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Rajesh Jindal, General Manager rank officer of PNB, who was Branch Head at PNB Brady House branch, Mumbai, during August 2009 to May 2011.

Speaking to the media on late Tuesday night, advocate Vijay Aggarwal lambasted the PNB bank saying, “The entire matter was in the knowledge of the bank. Bank took the commission of crores of rupees but now they are not accepting it. It was a commercial transaction of the bank which is now portrayed as a fraud. Bank was provided with its share since many years.”

ALSO READ: PNB Scam: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley pins the blame on bank management, auditors for failing to detect fraud

The entire matter was in knowledge of the bank. Bank took commission of crores of rupees but now they are not accepting it. It was a commercial transaction of the bank which is now portrayed as a fraud. Bank was provided with its share since many years: Vijay Aggarwal #PNBScam pic.twitter.com/yOYigK1i4P — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2018

Nirav Modi, along with Mehul Choksi, has been absconding ever since the Rs 11,400 crore PNB scam came to light. But Aggarwal explained his absence claiming that Nirav Modi hasn’t run away. “He (Nirav) has a global business. He was already out for business purposes when this case came to light and now his passport has been revoked. His family, some of them foreign nationals, also stay abroad most of the time.”

Aggarwal was also critical of the numbers that Punjab National Bank has given out in public. The lawyer said that CBI itself has represented at the moment that the initial amount of Rs 280 crore can potentially go up to Rs 5,000 crore. He went on to say, “I don’t know from where the media is getting the figure of Rs 11,500 crores.”

CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other investigative bodies have upped their ante in the PNB fraud case, which is seen as the biggest bank scam in the history of the country. After sealing the Mumbai’s Brady House branch of PNB, CBI has pulled up several of its current and former employees.

ALSO READ: PNB Scam: CBI detains close associates of Nirav Modi

ALSO READ: PNB scam: PM Narendra Modi’s picture with Nirav Modi proves nothing, says Amit Shah