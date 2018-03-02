Responding to reports that scamster and diamond tycoon Nirav Modi is in United State, the state department has now come forward and said that they cannot confirm whether India's most wanted in Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam Nirav Modi is in the United States or not. Nirav Modi is one of the main accused in PNB fraud case amounting to Rs 11,400 crore.

A day after diamond tycoon and wanted in Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case Nirav Modi responded to summons issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) saying that he cannot join investigating agency’s probe as he had a business to run, the United States government while giving a reaction to the reports that Nirav Modi is in country said that they are aware of the case through media reports but cannot confirm whether Nirav Modi is in the United States or not. According to reports, US said that we are aware of recent media reports that Nirav Modi is in the United States but cannot confirm them. The information was shared by US State Department spokesperson.

Ever since the diamond tycoon and scamster Nirav Modi has left India, law enforcement agencies are trying to track him down in order to bring him back to join the investigation in one of the biggest bank fraud case in Indian, the Punjab National Bank case. Nirav Modi is one of the main accused who is involved in this huge bank scam amounting to rupees close to 12,000 crore. The came surfaced in February this year, however, Nirav Modi and his wife had already left India in January. Probing agencies since then have been trying to trace Nirav Modi’s location and putting efforts to issue Red Corner Notice or extradition processes to bring him back to India.

Earlier on Thursday, after CBI issued summons to Nirav Modi to appear before it and joining the investigation in the case, the diamond tycoon had said that he was too busy with his business, therefore, won’t be able to come back and join the investigation. Meanwhile, CBI in India have been continuously tracking down Nirav Modi’s assets in the nation and attaching them by conducting raids in order to recover the loss being burned on the bank.

