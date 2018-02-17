Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman teared into Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi for allegedly having stakes in absconding Nirav Modi’s companies. Minutes later, Singhvi retaliated to the BJP leader shrugging off all the accusations against him and threatening BJP with a defamation suit.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam is fast becoming a warring platform for Indian National Congress and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), and it doesn’t seem to abate any time soon. Since the Rs 11,400 crore PNB fraud surfaced, both the political parties are leaving no stone unturned in a bid to come out of the mega scam… stainless. Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday attacked Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi for his alleged ties with companies of absconding billionaire Nirav Modi. But it did not go down well with Singhvi as he threatened BJP leader with legal action.

During a press conference held on Saturday afternoon, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attacked Congress saying, “Gitanjali Gems was suspended for 6 months from doing business on National Stock Exchange (NSE) in 2013. On September 13, 2013, Rahul Gandhi attended a promotional event of this jewellery group.” She continued saying, “Fire Star Diamond International Pvt Ltd is one of the companies of Nirav Modi. They have acquired it from Advait Holdings and one of the shareholders of it is Anita Singhvi since 2002. You know whose wife Anita is. And Avishkar Manas Singhvi, possibly his son, is also a shareholder.”

And also has Avishkar Manas Singhvi, possibly his son. But wife of one of the senior Congress leaders is here as a property shareholder, she is a director by designation: Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister

Just minutes later, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi called a press conference and hit back at Niramala Sitharaman for dragging him and his family into the PNB fraud case. An enraged Singhvi said, “BJP is spreading false, defamatory and distasteful news through its Defence Minister and other ministers. What the Defence Minister said is false. Neither I, nor my wife or my children have any relation with Mehul Choksi or Nirav Modi.”

Adwait Holding owns a commercial property at Parel, as it does elsewhere, which was rented by Firestone many years ago. Neither Adwait nor my family has any interest with Modi or Firestone. Firestone vacated Parel Kamla Mills premises in December 2017: Abhishek Singhvi

After rebuffing the accusations against him, Singhvi went on to explain, “Neither my wife or sons nor me have anything whatsoever to do with Gitanjali or Nirav Modi’s companies. The company was a tenant of a Kamla Mills property owned by Advait Holdings in which my wife and sons are directors. Advait Holding owns a commercial property at Parel, as it does elsewhere, which was rented by Firestone many years ago. Neither Advait nor my family has any interest with Modi or Firestone. Firestone vacated Parel Kamla Mills premises in December 2017.”

After issuing a warning in his earlier press con, Singhvi confirmed that he will file a lawsuit against the BJP leader. He said, “I intend to file a civil and defamation case against the Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her colleagues who are spreading the defamatory allegations. I also intend to take action against the sections of media who are spreading the same.”