Another top governmental body Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has dipped its nose in the Punjab National bank (PNB) fraud case and has pulled up officials from the Ministry of Finance and PNB management. Elsewhere, CBI arrested former deputy manager of PNB, Gokulnath Shetty along with two others.

In another big development in Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has pulled up Finance Ministry officials and PNB management to appear before it in connection with the Rs 11,400 crore scam. CVC, a top governmental body which addresses corruption in public sector, has asked the officials to appear on February 19, 2018. The PNB scam has been executed on such a large scale that not just the CVC but almost all the top bodies in Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (IT) Department are probing the matter.

According to sources, Managing Director and CEO of Punjab National Bank, Sunil Mehta along with Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the bank will answer to the queries that CVC will pose to them. While Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services has been called from the Finance Ministry. It is also understood that before sending summon to these officials, a meeting was held between them and CVC through video conferencing on Friday.

If sources are to be believed then a meeting will be held later on Saturday between the Indian Banking Association and the chiefs of all Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) banks. The meeting will be conducted through video conferencing and will be held from the Association’s headquarters in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, CBI arrested Gokulnath Shetty, then Deputy Manager of PNB; Manoj Kharat, Single Window Operator (SWO) and Hemant Bhat, Authorised Signatory of the Nirav Modi Group of firms. Gokulnath Shetty is understood to have played a key role in sanctioning the loans to absconding Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, which has led to a scam worth $1.8 billion. The arrested individuals will be produced before SBI special court in Mumbai on Saturday.