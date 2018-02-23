Cracking a whip at Nirav Modi, Enforcement Directorate (ED) confiscated valuables worth crores belonging to the absconding diamond merchant. Elsewhere, the Ministry of Finance wrote to four Hong Kong banks that got LoUs from Punjab National Bank. The ministry also sent a letter to State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, Allahabad Bank and Bank of India ordering them to reconcile accounts and check for irregularities.

Continuing the crackdown on absconding diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s assets, Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday confiscated a huge cache of valuables belonging to the prime accused in Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. The ED successfully seized the valuables after receiving a tip-off from an unknown source. Elsewhere, Finance Ministry has written to four banks in Hong Kong that got Letters of Understanding (LoU) from PNB and pulled up at least four state-owned banks ordering them to scrutinise ongoing irregularities.

According to reports, the ED acted quickly on a tip-off it received and froze bank accounts of Nirav Modi with at least Rs 30 crore balance in it. Also, shares worth Rs 13.86 crore which the diamond merchant held in a company were also seized by the Directorate. A major crackdown followed where ED confiscated 176 steel almirahs and 60 plastic containers that contained numerous imported watches from an office of Modi.

Elsewhere, the Ministry of Finance wrote to four Hong Kong banks that got LoUs from Punjab National Bank. The ministry also sent a letter to State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, Allahabad Bank and Bank of India ordering them to reconcile accounts and check for irregularities. According to sources, several regulatory measures have been put in place where all banks will reconcile LoUs they have provided. Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) banks will appoint special representative or agency to monitor status for all loans above Rs 250 crore and a consortium cannot exceed more than 7 banks.

After the PNB scam came to light, a Berlin-based non-government organisation, Transparency International placed India at the 81st spot in the Corruption Perceptions Index. A report released by the organisation said that although India has made strides in curbing the corruption in the past couple of years, the trend has reversed in the recent past.

