Coming out as a fresh development in Rs 13,500 crore PNB scam, one of the prime accused, diamond trader Mehul Choksi, has reportedly shifted to Antigua and has also got a local passport. Mehul Choksi along with his nephew Nirav Modi is accused of defrauding a government-owned bank. They had left India in January after their PNB scam was reported. Since the time Choksi and Modi left the country, the Indian agencies have been on the lookout for them. Recently, it was reported that Nirav Modi was last seen in Belgium’s Brussels. Apart from this, the Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Nirav Modi. RCN is also perceived as an international arrest warrant.

After the NBW was issued against Mehul Choksi, the Antiguan authorities informed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that Choksi had arrived in Antiguan in July. As per a report by PTI, he had also taken a passport from the same place.

Earlier, ED had told a Mumbai Court that both Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi had fled the country and asked the court to declare them as fugitives.

The following development comes to light just a few weeks after Mehul Choksi had said that he would not be returning to India as he afraid that the angry mob will lynch him. The application he had filed to the court over the cancellation of NBW, Choksi said that there have been several cases of mob lynching in India and he fears his death if he returns to the country.

His application added that he was scared of his employees and debtors might harm him. Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi’s names were highlighted after the authorities at the PNB found that the two had cheated the bank of more than Rs 13,500 crore.

