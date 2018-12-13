Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mehul Choksi in PNB scam: While fugitive diamantaire Choksi lives in Antigua, his nephew Nirav Modi has sought political asylum in Belgium. Both Choksi and Modi are wanted by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI for allegedly defrauding the Punjab National Back to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore.

Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mehul Choksi in PNB scam: The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi on the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), news agency ANI reported. While fugitive diamantaire Choksi lives in Antigua, his nephew Nirav Modi has sought political asylum in Belgium. Both Choksi and Modi are wanted by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI for allegedly defrauding the Punjab National Back to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore.

According to reports, Choksi, his wife Ami, brother Nishal and Nirav Modi had fled the country in January 2018, a few weeks before the scam came to light. The Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre came under Opposition attack for allegedly providing safe passage to the economic offenders. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the government had evidence to arrest the duo months before they fled the country but did not do so as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s daughter was hired as Choksi’s lawyer.

A chargesheet has been filed against Mehul Choksi in a special court in Mumbai while the NDA government is fighting a legal battle to bring Choksi, who was granted citizenship by Antigua in November 2017, back to India.

In September 2018, Choksi had released 2 videos claiming Punjab National Bank has misinformed the investigation agencies and said it was unprecedented how his company closed down after his bank account was frozen and his server was seized within a week without a thorough investigation. In the videos, Choksi also alleged that when he asked the PNB why his name was involved, the bank said that his name was in old KYC of 95 or 93 and so “they carried on.”

Choksi had also demanded the detailed information about the cases and allegations filed against him in connection with the multi-crore PNB scam, but the ED clearly said that if wants details of the cases then he has to return India.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More