Vaibhav Khuraniya, who petitioned against Gitanjali Group and Mehul Choksi, on Monday revealed startling details of the PNB scam. He claimed that interim protection was provided to Choksi which enabled him to flee the country. He further stated that he had informed CBI, SEBI, EOW, ED, had they been alert on time, Choksi wouldn't have escaped.

In the latest development in Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, a petitioner, who filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking SIT probe in the PNB case, has come out and revealed startling details about how law enforcement and investigative bodies were lax in the matter initially, even after he had reported it to them. The hunt for absconding billionaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi is at full pace as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax (IT) Department and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) continue to pull up the ones involved and raid properties of the accused.

While speaking to the media, petitioner Vaibhav Khuraniya revealed, “We had invested in Gitanjali and met Mehul Choksi in the process. We opened a store and within 1-2 months we realised that the company is in bad shape. Our store was shut down within 3-4 months. The company duped us and stole our stock worth Rs 80 Lakh. We complained to police but nothing happened. We went to court following which FIR was registered. The court proceedings are underway. Amidst all this, he (Choksi) filed a notice in High Court to quash the FIR. So he was provided with an interim protection and he fled.”

“The drama had begun in 2013 and fraud started back in 2011-12. We had informed CBI, SEBI, EOW, ED, had they been alert on time, he wouldn’t have escaped. However, we had this intuition that he is bribing his way out and the matter isn’t reaching to the higher authority,” Khuraniya further added.

The PNB fraud case has been termed as one of the biggest banking frauds in Indian history where Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, along with their accomplices, duped the state-owned bank of 1.8 billion (Rs 11,400 crore). Both the prime accused have been absconding ever since the scam was brought to light while CBI and ED continue to recover the bank losses by confiscating and sealing properties belonging to Modi and Gitanjali Group.

