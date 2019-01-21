PNB scam: Fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi has given up his Indian citizenship and surrendered his passport to Antigua. The 59-year-old diamond trader fled to Caribbean country Antigua and Barbuda last year and is one of the prime accused in Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank. The Indian authorities have been continuously trying to extradite the fugitive jeweller back

PNB scam: Fugitive businessman and key accused in Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank scam Mehul Choksi has given up his Indian citizenship and surrendered his passport to Antigua. The 59-year-old diamond trader fled to Caribbean country Antigua and Barbuda last year. Reports said that Choksi has handed over his passport (Z-3396732 ) to the Indian High Commission in Antigua with $177. India has been continuously trying to extradite the fugitive jeweller back, however, the fact that India and Antigua do not have a bilateral extradition pact is a huge resistance in the process.

While the move is observed as Choksi’s efforts to avoid extradition to India, the reports claim that the move will have no legal consequences as India doesn’t have dual citizenship. Also, India has been trying to extradite Choksi under a law of the island nation that commands to send back a fugitive to a designated Commonwealth country.

In 2018, Mehul Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda and it was in January 2018, when he took the oath of allegiance. Soon after their departure, the CBI filed a case against him and his nephew Nirav Modi for allegedly committing fraud against Punjab National Bank. While an investigation in the matter is also underway, the two have continuously been finding ways to return to India.

A few days back, the PNB scam accused expressed his inability to endure 41 hours travel to reach India due to his poor health, however, he agreed to join the investigation through video conferencing.

