PNB scam: The extradition of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi to the country is likely to take place before to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, reports said on Monday. Choksi is a one of the prime accused in the Rs 13,000 crore PNB scam. The Antiguan government has reportedly inclined to send Choksi to India while the country’s legal system is reluctant to support him. Choksi’s lawyer, Dr David Dorsett has filed a suit against the Antiguan external affairs minister and challenged Section 9 (4) of Antigua & Barbuda’s Extradition Act of 1993. However, the Antiguan government has given an undertaking to its high court that they will not proceed with any matter relating to Choksi’s extradition until the legal issues have been resolved.

In March, Choksi had expressed his inability to come to India on health ground after he was asked to appear before a court. Choksi recently said his body couldn’t endure 41-hour long journey to India due to health ailments. Choksi is currently staying in the island country of Antigua and Barbuda.

The absconding businessman has sought dismissal of the Enforcement Directorate’s proposal to declare him a fugitive economic offender. He has accused the ED of misleading the court by not revealing his health condition deliberately.

