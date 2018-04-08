A special CBI court in Mumbai on Sunday issued non-bailable warrants against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. The development in PNB scam comes two days after Delhi sought EDs reply on a plea moved by Mehul Choksi. Today, in a statement, PNB MD Sunil Mehta said it will be out of Nirav Modi mess in 6 months. Late last month, speaking on PNB scam, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that our government will bring back both Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi - accused involved in the PNB scam.

Two days after Delhi High Court sought the Enforcement Directorate’s (EDs) reply on a plea moved by Mehul Choksi, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai on Sunday issued non-bailable warrants against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi in the multi-crore PNB scam. The special court of national investigation agency allowed the application of CBI for the issuance of NBWs against both accused involved in the PNB scam. The development in PNB scam days after Nirmala Sitharaman said that our government will bring back both accused involved in the PNB scam – Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi. Nirmala Sitharaman said, “we have to be careful that the system doesn’t allow such loopholes.

Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have got gotten away, they ran away and we will get them back. Nirmala Sitharaman issued this statement on the sidelines of a media event. Today, PNB MD Sunil Mehta said it will be out of Nirav Modi mess in 6 months. A day before Indian Defence Minister issued a statement on the PNB scam, ED approached the Interpol to locate Nirav Modi. The law enforcement agency is carrying out the probe to locate the business tycoon Nirav Modi and bring him back to the country. On the basis of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR, money laundering case against Nirav Modi and others was registered.

Several probe agencies such as the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, Serious Fraud Investigation Office and Income tax department are investigating the matter and have also seized many properties of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. In February, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) found out about the scam where Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi with a few employees were allegedly involved in cheating the bank with Rs 11,500 crore. The scam reportedly began in 2011, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies.

